NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB coaching summit

"We are excited to work with the NFL on the Quarterback Coaching Summit, as well as open the lines of communication and exchange ideas on fundamentals and techniques required to coach the QB position," said James "Shack" Harris, Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee. "The results should help participating coaches in college football and the NFL prepare for the opportunity to become head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, or offensive assistant."