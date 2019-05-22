NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB coaching summit

Published: May 22, 2019 at 04:58 AM

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, assistant and positional NFL and NCAA coaches have been invited to attend the 2019 NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit from June 24-25 in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the League's commitment to strengthening the coaching and personnel development pipeline.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to develop a diverse pipeline of offensive coaches and personnel, the Quarterback Coaching Summit is an opportunity for participants to further develop and perfect their proficiencies in game administration, offensive philosophy implementation and quarterback development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Announced today at the 2019 NFL Spring League Meeting, the summit aims to equip individuals working on the offensive side of the ball with resources, professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club representatives.

"We are excited to work with the NFL on the Quarterback Coaching Summit, as well as open the lines of communication and exchange ideas on fundamentals and techniques required to coach the QB position," said James "Shack" Harris, Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee. "The results should help participating coaches in college football and the NFL prepare for the opportunity to become head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, or offensive assistant."

The summit additionally features panels with NFL general managers and head coaches, including former Baltimore Ravens general manager and current executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, Philadelphia Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman, Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founders James Harris and Doug Williams. Panels will focus on best practices for career advancement and their path to obtaining opportunities in the NFL.

The current list of presenters and attendees can be found below and is subject to change.

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator
Marquel Blackwell, University of Houston Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Jeff Blake, NFL Legend Quarterback Consultant
Marcus Brady, Indianapolis Colts Quarterbacks Coach
Jim Caldwell, Miami Dolphins Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Coach
Dick Daniels, NFL Legend, Consultant
Karl Dorrell, Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers Coach
Tony Elliott, Clemson University Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State University Head Coach
Josh Gattis, University of Michigan Offensive Coordinator
Billy Gonzales, University of Florida Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach
Harold Goodwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator
Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins General Manager
Pep Hamilton, XFL General Manager & Head Coach
James Harris, NFL Legend, Consultant
Hue Jackson, Formerly Cleveland Browns Head Coach
Ivin Jasper, Naval Academy Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Brian Johnson, University of Florida Quarterbacks Coach
Craig Johnson, New York Giants Running Backs Coach
Curtis Johnson, New Orleans Saints Senior Offensive Assistant
Shaun King, University of South Florida Running Backs Coach
Marvin Lewis, Formerly Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach
Mike Locksley, University of Maryland Head Coach
Jerry Mack, Rice University Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Brennan Marion, William & Mary Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Connell Maynor, Alabama A&M University Head Coach
Woody McCorvey, Clemson University Associate Athletic Director
Garrick McGee, University of Missouri Wide Receivers Coach
Ozzie Newsome, Baltimore Ravens Executive Vice President
Jeff Nixon, Baylor University Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Kendrick Nord, Grambling State University Quarterbacks Coach
Lamar Owens, Georgia Southern University Wide Receivers Coach
Jimmy Raye, NFL Legend, Consultant
Jerry Reese, Formerly New York Giants General Manager
Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations
Rick Spielman, Minnesota Vikings General Manager
Allen Suber, Bethune-Cookman University Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
John Tomlinson, North Carolina Central University Quarterbacks Coach
Marques Tuiasosopo, University of California Tight Ends Coach
Pat White, Alcorn State University Quarterbacks Coach
Ted White, Prairie View A&M University Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
D.J. Williams III, New Orleans Saints Offensive Assistant

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW