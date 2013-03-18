NFL awards 32 compensatory draft picks to 16 teams

Published: Mar 18, 2013 at 01:43 PM

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2013 NFL Draft have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL announced on Monday.

The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens each were awarded four picks. The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans each received three picks, and the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks each were given two selections. Receiving one compensatory pick were the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four. The 32 compensatory choices announced on Monday will supplement the 222 choices in the seven rounds of the 2013 NFL Draft (April 25 to 27), which will kick off in prime time for the fourth consecutive year.

The first round will be held Thursday, April 25 and begin at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 27 at noon ET.

This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a team is covered by this formula.

This year, two teams (the Colts and the New York Giants) each will receive a compensatory pick even though they did not suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents last year. Under the formula, the compensatory free agents lost by these teams were ranked higher than the ones they signed (by a specified point differential based upon salary and performance).

How teams received compensatory picks in the 2013 NFL Draft

Following are the compensatory free agents lost and signed last year by the teams that will receive compensatory picks in the 2013 NFL Draft:

ATLANTA FALCONS
Lost: Kelvin Hayden, Curtis Lofton, James Sanders, Eric Weems
Signed: None

BALTIMORE RAVENS
Lost:Ben Grubbs, Jarret Johnson, Brandon McKinney, Haruki Nakamura, Cory Redding, Tom Zbikowski

Signed: Sean Considine, Corey Graham

CINCINNATI BENGALS
Lost:Andre Caldwell, Nate Livings, Mike McGlynn, Frostee Rucker, Jerome Simpson
Signed:Jason Allen, Jamaal Anderson, BenJarvus Green-Ellis

DETROIT LIONS
Lost:Drew Stanton, Eric Wright
Signed: None

GREEN BAY PACKERS
Lost:Matt Flynn, Scott Wells
Signed: Jeff Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS
Lost:Jason Allen, Mike Brisiel, Joel Dreessen, Mario Williams
Signed: Bradie James, Donnie Jones

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Lost:Jamaal Anderson, Pierre Garcon, Dan Orlovsky, Jeff Saturday, Jacob Tamme, Philip Wheeler
Signed:Mike McGlynn, Brandon McKinney, Cory Redding, Samson Satele, Drew Stanton, Tom Zbikowski

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Lost:Brandon Carr, Le'Ron McClain, Kyle Orton, Barry Richardson

Signed: Peyton Hillis, Brady Quinn

MIAMI DOLPHINS
Lost: Will Allen, Chad Henne, Kendall Langford
Signed:Richard Marshall

*NEW YORK GIANTS*
Lost:Mario Manningham, Aaron Ross, David Tollefson

Signed:Martellus Bennett, Sean Locklear, Shaun Rogers

OAKLAND RAIDERS
Lost:Michael Bush, Jason Campbell, Samson Satele, Trevor Scott

Signed:Mike Brisiel, David Tollefson, Philip Wheeler

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Lost: Juqua Parker, Steve Smith
Signed: Demetress Bell

PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Lost:William Gay
Signed: None

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Lost:Blake Costanzo, Joshua Morgan, Madieu Williams

Signed:Mario Manningham

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Lost: Atari Bigby, John Carlson, David Hawthorne, Charlie Whitehurst
Signed:Matt Flynn, Jason Jones

TENNESSEE TITANS
Lost:Cortland Finnegan, William Hayes, Jason Jones
Signed: None

