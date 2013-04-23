NFL announces security, fan guidelines for 2013 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 23, 2013

Security measures inside and outside Radio City Music Hall will be enhanced for the 2013 NFL Draft Thursday-Saturday, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Everyone entering Radio City will be subject to security screenings, including metal detectors, pat-downs, and other special security checks. Spectators choosing not to consent to the NFL's security requirements will be refused admission. Fans with tickets are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and expedite entry for everyone. The NFL will open the doors to fans earlier than normal for all rounds, including Thursday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. The NFL Draft is a free event. However, seating is very limited (see below for information for access to Radio City).

The NFL, Radio City and the New York Police Department strongly recommend that spectators minimize the number and size of all items carried into the stadium. Fans are urged to bring nothing larger than a very small purse. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected. The NFL and Radio City will not hold prohibited or excluded items for spectators (see below for list of prohibited items).

"The NFL and its clubs have operated with a very high level of security since 9/11 for all of our games and events," said Jeffrey Miller, NFL vice president and chief security officer. "With the help of the FBI, New York Police Department, Radio City and our private security partners, we will enhance our already comprehensive plans for the safety of our fans and other attendees." The NFL Draft begins with Round 1 slated for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Fans who pick up wristbands the night before will be able to enter the venue beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, beginning at noon ET.

PROHIBITED ITEMS IN RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

    • Alcohol
    • Animals (except assistive animals)
    • Banners that obstruct the view of others
    • Beach Balls
    • Beverages
    • Camcorders
    • Containers of any type:
    • Aerosol Cans
    • Coolers (of any size)
    • Backpacks
    • Bottles
    • Food
    • Footballs
    • Fireworks
    • Frisbees
    • Laser Lights and Pointers
    • Mace / Pepper Spray
    • Noisemakers and Horns
    • Poles
    • Sticks
    • Tripods
    • Weapons, Knives and Explosives

Cameras and binoculars -- Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. Camera cases are prohibited. No spectator cameras with lenses longer than six inches will be permitted. Camcorders are prohibited.

Prohibited items and items determined inappropriate for entry will be the responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL or Radio City.

GUIDELINES FOR TICKETS TO 2013 NFL DRAFT AT RADIO CITY

Night 1 Procedures:

All persons wishing for an opportunity to attend the Draft on Thursday should obtain a wristband on the evening of Wednesday on the 50th Street side of Radio City. Wristband distribution will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Thursday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to all individuals in line including those with accessibility needs. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband and will be required to register and provide contact information on-site. No exceptions will be made.

Fans who receive the wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Night 2 Procedures:

All persons wishing to attend the Draft on Friday may obtain a wristband beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Friday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to all individuals in line including those with accessibility needs. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband and will be required to register and provide contact information on-site. No exceptions will be made.

Fans who receive the wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 4:10 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Day 3 Procedures:

Entry into Day 3 of the Draft will occur on a first-come, first-serve basis when doors open at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

