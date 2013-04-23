NFL announces security, fan guidelines for 2013 NFL Draft

"The NFL and its clubs have operated with a very high level of security since 9/11 for all of our games and events," said Jeffrey Miller, NFL vice president and chief security officer. "With the help of the FBI, New York Police Department, Radio City and our private security partners, we will enhance our already comprehensive plans for the safety of our fans and other attendees." The NFL Draft begins with Round 1 slated for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Fans who pick up wristbands the night before will be able to enter the venue beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, beginning at noon ET.