NFL announces OTA, minicamp dates for all 32 teams

Following are the rookie and veteran minicamp dates for 2012, as well as the organized team activity (OTA) dates.
Clubs are permitted to hold a rookie minicamp on one of the first two weekends after the NFL Draft and conduct one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. Clubs with new head coaches, however, are permitted to conduct one additional voluntary minicamp for veteran players. There is no restriction on the number of minicamps a club may hold for rookie players.
(All camps include rookies and veterans unless otherwise noted).*