NFL announces inaugural NFL Big Data Bowl

Eight finalists in the Big Data Bowl - four from each of the two participant categories - will earn an all-expenses paid trip to Indianapolis to showcase their work on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis on the first day of the 2019 Scouting Combine. The eight finalists will have an opportunity to present their findings in a five-minute presentation to a judging panel of NFL staff members, club personnel and industry-leading representatives before participating in an open forum in which they can answer specific questions related to their findings.