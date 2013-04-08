NFL announces fan guidelines for attending 2013 draft

All persons wishing for an opportunity to attend the Draft on Thursday, April 25 should obtain a wristband on the evening of Wednesday, April 24 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristband distribution will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Thursday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to all individuals in line including those with accessibility needs. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband and will be required to register and provide contact information on-site. No exceptions will be made.