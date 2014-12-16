NFL announces 32 nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The NFL today announced the 32 players who have been named their team's Man of the Year. From granting scholarships to forming foundations promoting literacy, to getting kids active, these players represent the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact and are now eligible to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. More information on the team nominees and the award.
Three of these nominees will be selected as finalists for the award, named for the legendary Bears running back who died in 1999. Finalists will be announced in January 2015.
The winner will be announced in Arizona, the site of Super Bowl XLIX, during the fourth Annual NFL Honors awards show, a two-hour primetime special to air nationally on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9-11 p.m. ET on NBC.
Each of the 32 team nominees receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of their choice. The three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 donation, and the winner will receive an additional $20,000 donation in his name.
"We admire and support the important work that these players and so many other NFL players are doing to serve their communities," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The NFL is filled with outstanding young men who help schools, shelters, and countless other organizations and good causes. We thank our players for recognizing the positive impact they can have in the lives of their fellow citizens and seizing that opportunity to make a difference."
As announced in July, Nationwide is the presenting sponsor of the award for the first time this year. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the only league award that recognizes a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence.
"As a company whose core values include integrity, trust and community support, Nationwide is proud to be the sponsor of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award," said Matt Jauchius, Nationwide's chief marketing officer. "While only one of these men can win the award, the fact that they have been nominated makes them, and the communities they serve, winners. We congratulate this year's nominees and thank them for their leadership."
A list of team nominees is below: