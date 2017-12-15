NFL announces 2018 Pro Bowl Legends captains

Published: Dec 15, 2017 at 03:23 AM

Pro Football Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn, Jason Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson will serve as 2018 Pro Bowl Legends captains, the NFL announced Friday. The Pro Bowl will once again feature a match-up between the AFC and NFC, with each conference led by two Legends captains -- one offensive and one defensive.

Tomlinson (offense) and Taylor (defense) will lead the AFC, while Dunn (offense) and Brooks (defense) will lead the NFC. The four Legends Captains, who were collectively selected to 25 Pro Bowls, will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday.

With a new start time of 3:00 PM ET, the Pro Bowl will be televised live on Sunday, January 28 from Orlando's Camping World Stadium on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Tickets to the game start at $45 and are on sale now at ProBowl.com. Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed on Tuesday, December 19 at 8 PM ET live on NFL Network.

Derrick Brooks: A member of the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, Brooks was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion (XXXVII) during his 14-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brooks, the 2000 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, never missed a game in his career and was the NFL's 2002 Defensive Player of the Year. Brooks had a 44-yard interception-return touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVII to help propel the Buccaneers to a 48-21 victory.

Warrick Dunn: A three-time Pro Bowl selection in 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, Dunn was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1997 and named the 2004 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. Dunn, who has 10,967 career rush yards and 4,339 receiving yards, continues to be active in the community and established Warrick Dunn Charities, including the Home for the Holidays program, which is dedicated to combating poverty, hunger and improving the quality of life for families and children.

Jason Taylor: Taylor, who starred for the Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and New York Jets during his 15 NFL seasons, stands as Miami's all-time leader in sacks and forced fumbles. The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee was a three-time First Team All-Pro, was selected to six Pro Bowls, and was named the 2006 Defensive Player of the Year. Taylor was named the 2007 Walter Payton Man of the Year, recognizing his work on and off the football field.

LaDainian Tomlinson: A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First Team All-Pro, Tomlinson played for the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets during his 11-year NFL career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Tomlinson was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2006, the same year in which he won the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He ranks second in NFL history in rushing touchdowns (145) and sixth in rushing yards (13,684). Tomlinson is the Chargers' all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and scrimmage yards.

For the second consecutive year, the NFL will host PRO BOWL WEEK festivities at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World® Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events will include:

-- Pro Bowl Experience: A free football festival located at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where fans can participate in immersive exhibits, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, attend player autograph sessions, and more.

-- ProBowl Practices: AFC and NFC team practices -- which are free and open to the public -- will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, allowing fans to watch their favorite players as they get ready for the game.

-- Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: For the second straight year, this unique competition will test the athletic prowess of the NFL's best players in unique competitions.

For additional information on the game or week-of festivities, fans are encouraged to visit ProBowl.com.

