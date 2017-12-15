NFL announces 2018 Pro Bowl Legends captains

LaDainian Tomlinson: A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First Team All-Pro, Tomlinson played for the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets during his 11-year NFL career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Tomlinson was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2006, the same year in which he won the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He ranks second in NFL history in rushing touchdowns (145) and sixth in rushing yards (13,684). Tomlinson is the Chargers' all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and scrimmage yards.