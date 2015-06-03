NFL and Yahoo! partner to deliver first-ever global live stream

The NFL and Yahoo! Inc. announced Wednesday a first-ever partnership that will exclusively digitally deliver the NFL's International Series game in London between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on October 25 to fans around the world for free on any device.
The Bills-Jaguars game will be made available across multiple properties, including Yahoo, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Screen, and Tumblr, collectively with over one billion monthly visitors. The deal represents the first time the NFL has partnered with a company to live stream a regular season game over-the-top globally.
"The NFL has always been committed to being at the forefront of media innovation. Through this partnership with Yahoo -- one of the world's most recognizable digital brands -- we are taking another important step in that direction as we continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving digital media landscape," said Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League.
"We're thrilled that the NFL has chosen Yahoo for this historic opportunity," said Marissa Mayer, President and CEO of Yahoo. "It marks a significant change in the way users can access this amazing content. The NFL and Yahoo have both long engaged football fans around the world. Our partnership provides the ultimate football experience -- with digital availability, designed for the modern fan."
With this partnership, the NFL will extend its digital presence, making some of the most valuable content in sports and entertainment available across multiple digital platforms free for all users. The NFL is leveraging Yahoo's global audience, digital advertising capabilities, and delivery platforms, which span desktop, mobile, tablet, connected TVs, and set-top boxes, to ensure that the Bills-Jaguars game is accessible on every screen globally.
In keeping with the NFL's long-standing commitment to make its games available on free, over-the-air television, the game will also be televised in the both the Buffalo (WIVB-TV) and Jacksonville (WTEV-TV) markets at 9:30 a.m. ET.