NFL and USAA announce Salute to Service Award nominees

Coach Quinn, along with his coaching staff, created the Rookie Club Olympics, an annual event that brings together Falcons players and military members and challenges them to work together as a team. Through his nonprofit, Quinn's Corps, and his involvement with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Quinn provided the opportunity for 63 families of fallen soldiers to attend a Falcons game and have a VIP experience at practice the day before. Coach Quinn also participated in an Atlanta Falcons USO Tour through the Pacific in the summer of 2016.