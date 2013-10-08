NFL adds third London game in 2014 regular season

Around the League

Published: Oct 08, 2013
Chris Wesseling

The NFL announced Tuesday that a third regular-season game will be added to the London schedule for the 2014 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders each will play one home game at Wembley Stadium next year.

It's no coincidence that all three franchises are dissatisfied with their current stadium situations.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan just kicked in $20 million of his own money for improvements to EverBank Field. The Falcons recently chose a spot just south of the Georgia Dome for their new $1 billion stadium. Looking to replace the Coliseum, Raiders are scouting land in Concord.

The dates of the games and opponents for each club will be announced later this season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pointed to the increased popularity of the International Series as the reason for the addition of a third game.

"Our fans in the UK have continued to demonstrate that they love football and want more," Goodell said. "Both of this year's games in London sold out quickly. The fan enthusiasm for our sport continues to grow. By playing two games in the UK this year, we are creating more fans. We hope that with three games in London next year we will attract even more people to our game."

The Minnesota Vikings' 34-27 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 drew a crowd of more than 83,000 to Wembley.

More impressively, roughly 520,000 attended a football festival on London's famed Regent Street the day before the game. Around The League's London correspondent, Henry Hodgson, counted jerseys of all 32 NFL teams on the scene.

Evidence of the NFL's growing popularity can be seen in British-born Menelik Watson, Jack Crawford and Lawrence Okoye all entering the league in the past two years.

As long as the United Kingdom continues to support the NFL experience, the league will welcome the opportunity to grow its brand.

