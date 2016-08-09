NFL acknowledges accountability for HOF Game cancellation

Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, acknowledged in a memo sent to all 32 NFL teams that he and NFL operations are accountable for field conditions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium that led to cancellation of Sunday's preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.
In the memo, which was obtained by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, Vincent wrote "ultimately I am accountable for ensuring the field is of the highest standard." Vincent added that NFL operations "must demand and expect an extra level of detail in adhering to NFL standards ... for non-club fields."
The artificial turf at the stadium in Canton, Ohio, will be replaced for next year's Hall of Fame Game, a source with the Hall of Fame told NFL Media's Steve Wyche. All logos will be stitched into the surface so there will not be any issues like there were Sunday when the field was deemed unfit.
In addition, Rapoport reported there is a thorough ongoing review regarding all aspects as to what caused the paint issue that led to the game being canceled.
The change in turf was previously planned by the Hall of Fame and was not a reaction to Sunday's game problems.
The main issues that led to the game being called off concerned the painted logos at midfield and in the end zones. Those areas were hard, slick and uneven and considered potentially dangerous, according to team and Hall officials. The field was brought to the Hall from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, where the surface was used for just one season.
Fans who purchased tickets for the game will be offered full refunds, according to Hall of Fame President David Baker.
For information on how to receive a refund for purchased Hall of Fame Game tickets, please visit the Hall of Fame Game refund page.