NFL: 11 teams committed to attend Colin Kaepernick workout

"We are looking forward to Saturday's workout with Colin," the league said in a statement. "Eleven teams -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington -- have already committed to attend, and it's only Thursday. With two days remaining until the workout, we expected additional teams to commit. Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills, and former NFL head coach Joe Philbin will be in attendance as well. We will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 teams, including head coaches and general managers."