NFL 100 All-Time Team defensive linemen, linebackers revealed

Belichick: You deserve it, you had 17 great years, you might have been the smartest. Seemed like you were always two steps ahead of the play that we were trying to run. Saw you do that against a lot of other people too. Ray, you're one of the most complete players that ever played the game ...hated playing against you. You could play the run, you could play the pass, you could blitz. You had great instincts, could handle the defense, you knew your team well, you knew what they could do and you certainly knew the opponent well and you know how to defend what they tried to do. So it's obvious that your preparation paid off. I told Brady if you throw that Y shape on Ray Lewis, I'm gonna cut you. And Brady said 'You know what if I throw that Y hook route on Ray Lewis, you deserve to cut me.' You picked that off I don't know how many times. Like, I'm sick of seeing it.