NFL 100 All-Time Team defensive backs, special teams revealed

Sanders: It's unbelievable. I'm really humbled right now. I just left my hometown of Fort Meyers, Florida, and you think about, 'man I just left two days ago where it all started. I took my kids to the little apartment in the projects where I grew up. The people that know this game, that built and established this game said that you are that guy, and that's very humbling. ... Contrary to what people believe, I never said a word on the field. I never talked junk to my opponent. Because we had respect for battles. Let's shake hands and lets get it on because this is what people came to see. ... I knew everything about my opponent -- his likes, his dislikes. And I studied coordinators, not just players. Coordinators stay, players change. Jerry Rice (toughest opponent). ... I loved that battle. I wouldn't be Prime if Jerry wasn't Jerry. ... Jerry was in a condition to run all game long and it was a challenge. ... I need the Jerrys, I need the Michael Irvins, I need the Chris Carters. I needed those guys to be who I was.