NFC West is welcomed back to the 'bottom six'

Every time I see a good player from a bad team get injured, it's hard not to think of Al Czervik from "Caddyshack" when he drills his own arm with an errant tee shot. (Don't worry all you youngsters, if a "Caddyshack" remake isn't in the can right now, it will be coming along shortly.) That's what I thought about when Adrian Peterson went down. But here's the thing Minnesota, with all of the parity in the NFL, sometimes you need to get all of the breaks to reach your goal. Up next: at Atlanta