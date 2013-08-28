NFC South Preview: Atlanta Falcons remain favorites

Newton is not as accurate a passer as the other young guns. (Chris Wesseling mentioned on the podcast that Newton's footwork is to blame, and that's an area to correct.) But Newton's raw talent should put him back in the mix with the other top young quarterbacks this season. The Panthers have a chance to have the best defensive line in football, and they have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Luke Kuechly. Newton was always good, and should get better. I see the defense catching up to him this season on the way to a playoff appearance.