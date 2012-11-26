Around the League

Presented By

NFC playoff picture: New Orleans Saints in the hunt

Published: Nov 26, 2012 at 03:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Week 12 included no fewer than five games between NFC contenders: Giants-Packers, 49ers-Saints, Vikings-Bears, Buccaneers-Falcons and Redskins-Cowboys. While the results reminded us of last season's playoffs, we're more interested in what it told us about this year's NFC playoff picture. Marc Sessler broke down the AFC playoff race.

Six seed leaders have problems

Let's assume for a minute that the Bears and Packers both make the playoffs. Their talent and respective records make that very likely. That creates a battle royale for the final playoff spot other than the four division winners. And all of the leading candidates -- and they all lost this week -- have serious problems.

Seattle Seahawks: They have only one road win after losing to the Miami Dolphins24-21 on Sunday. Seattle remains a strong contender because of their defense, but the Seahawks' starting cornerbacks are facing suspension and they still have games left against the Bears and 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Sunday's home loss to the Falcons was brutal because the Bucs' remaining tough opponents are all on the road: Denver, Atlanta and New Orleans. Yikes.

Minnesota Vikings: They are 2-4 since a fast start and don't pass the eyeball test. They could be out of the race after facing the Packers and Bears in the next two weeks.

New Orleans Saints: New Orleans also has a brutal schedule, but the Saints are only one game back and remain the most dangerous team of the bunch. The losses by the teams above also gave renewed wild card hopes to the Cowboys and Redskins. Then again ...

Giants can wrap up the NFC East this week

The Giants win against the Packers on Sunday night was a game-changer. It could be used as a tiebreaker for playoff seeding. It showed the Giants can still be among the very best in the NFL when they play their best. And it could end the NFC East race early.

The Giants have a two-game lead in the NFC East with five to play. A win at the Redskins on Sunday would essentially knock the Redskins out of division contention. Dallas would be two back with four to play -- at best. Realistically, this race is over if the Giants can get the road win against Robert Griffin III. The race will go on if the Redskins win. It won't be easy, but that's a nice scenario for New York considering it's only Week 13.

Hope for a seven-loss wild card team

For most of this season, it's looked like you would need at least 10 wins to make the NFC playoffs as a wild card. That may very well still be the case, but all of the issues of the five-loss teams above makes it far more likely a 9-7 sneaks in. That's why the Saints, Cowboys and Redskins remain very much alive. And why the Detroit Lions have to be sick to their collective stomachs.

Niners in great position for a bye

We have a lot of big games left, but it's fair to say that the Falcons and San Francisco 49ers are now heavy favorites for byes. Sure, the Bears only have three losses. But they have serious offensive line problems, major injuries and the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers left on their schedule. The 49ers win in New Orleans was massive. The 49ers have practically clinched the NFC West and will be tough to dislodge for a bye. The No. 1 seed could still be in play.

Looking ahead

Saints @ Falcons: The Falcons could really damage their rivals with a win on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football."
Seahawks @ Bears: The Seahawks fall back to .500 unless they get their first tough road-win of the year.
Vikings @ Packers: The five-loss teams will all be road underdogs this week. This Wild Card race will take a while to shake out.
Buccaneers @ Broncos: The Buccaneers are going to have to win a road game or two you don't expect to make the playoffs. Here's their chance.
Giants @ Redskins: A sweet way to end the week.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW