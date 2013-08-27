NFC North Preview: Packers not unanimous pick

Spoiler alert for our season preview: I have the Packers going to the Super Bowl. Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers are the best offensive coach-QB combination in the NFL until proven otherwise. Eddie Lacy adds a new dimension to the running game. But I like them to rebound as a team this season because of defensive improvement. The secondary has enviable depth at cornerback and safety. The defensive line is deeper than it has been during McCarthy's run, with a promising first-round draft pick in Datone Jones. A healthy Matthews changes this team; he still should have one or two Defensive Player of the Year-caliber seasons left in him.