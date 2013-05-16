NFC minicamp storylines

The left tackle position is up for grabs, with Charles Brown getting the first crack at it. ... The team's new 3-4 defense will try out a lot of players in new positions, like Akiem Hicks moving to defensive end. The defensive depth chart is very much a work in progress. ... For the first time in a while, snaps are wide open at the wide receiver position after the starters. ... How will the Saints deploy first round pick Kenny Vaccaro into the secondary?