NFC East Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

Published: Mar 12, 2016 at 01:13 PM

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC East teams leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft.

DALLAS COWBOYS

First-round spot: 4
» Cowboys' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Cowboys:
» DeMarcus Ayers, WR, Houston:Ayers invited to Cowboys' local day
» Caleb Benenoch, OT, UCLA:Cowboys among seven teams to work out Benenoch
» Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State:Bosa visits with Cowboys
» Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh:Boyd visits with Cowboys
» Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State:Brissett visits with Cowboys
» DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon:Buckner visits with Cowboys
» Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor:Coleman will work out for Cowboys
» Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State:Cook visits with Cowboys
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland: Has meeting with Cowboys | Cowboys DB coach attends pro day
» Josh Doctson, WR, TCU:Cowboys WR coach attends pro day
» Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson:Dodd visits with Cowboys
» Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama:Drake visits with Cowboys
» Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State:Cowboys bring Elliott in for visit
» Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame:Fuller visits with Cowboys
» Rico Gathers, TE, Baylor:Hoops star to reportedly work out for Cowboys
» Jared Goff, QB, Cal:Goff to work out for Dallas | QB visits team
» Jakeem Grant, WR, Texas Tech:Speedster has team visit set up with Cowboys
» Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State:Hackenberg visits with Cowboys
» Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida:Hargreaves visits with Cowboys
» Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama:Henry has met with Cowboys
» Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor: Has visit scheduled with Cowboys
» William Jackson III, CB, Houston: Has worked out for Cowboys
» Devon Johnson, RB, Marshall:RB coach from Cowboys attends pro day
» Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia:Joseph visits with Cowboys
» Deion King, LB, Norfolk State:King visits with Cowboys
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:Lawson visits with Cowboys
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Cowboys
» Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri:McGovern visits with Cowboys
» Will Monday, P, Duke:Special teams coach attends pro day
» Keanu Neal, S, Florida:Cowboys reportedly put Neal through workout
» Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Maryland:Pass rusher reportedly works out for Cowboys
» Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State:Ogbah had private workout with Cowboys
» Romeo Okwara, DE, Notre Dame:Okwara spotted with Cowboys at Shrine Game
» Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA:Perkins visits with Cowboys
» C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame:Prosise visits with Cowboys
» Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State:Cowboys host Prescott for pre-draft visit
» Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State:Ramsey visits with Cowboys
» Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville:Rankins visits with Cowboys
» Isaac Seumalo, OG, Oregon State:Seumalo visits with Cowboys
» Justin Simmons, S, Boston College:Safety to meet with Cowboys
» Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame:Cowboys OL coach attends pro day
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss:Treadwell visits Cowboys
» Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State:Wentz visits with Cowboys

NEW YORK GIANTS

First-round spot: 10
» Giants' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Giants:
» Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State:Will visit with Giants
» Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.):Giants GM attends pro day
» Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia:Giants GM attends pro day
» Myles Jack, LB, UCLA:Jack visits with Giants
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:Lawson met with Giants at combine
» Tyler Matakevich, LB, Temple:Has private workout scheduled with Giants
» Victor Ochi, DE, Stony Brook:Giants coach attends pro day
» Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU:Had a good visit with Giants
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss:Treadwell will visit with Giants
» Wendall Williams, WR, Cumberlands:Speedy prospect got call from Giants

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

First-round spot: 2
» Eagles' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Eagles:
» Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State:Eagles work out Byard
» Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford:Cajuste spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Donavon Clark, OG, Michigan State:Clark spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska:DL coach present for pro day
» Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado:Crawley spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Parker Ehinger, OG, Cincinnati:Ehinger spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State:Elliott to visit with Eagles
» Jared Goff, QB, Cal:Goff to visit with Eagles
» Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State:Eagles working out Hackenberg
» Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State:Eagles DL coach attends pro day
» Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford:Has private workout with Eagles
» Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor: Has workout scheduled with Eagles
» Deion Jones, LB, LSU:Jones has visited with Eagles
» Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State:Eagles DL coach attends at pro day
» Dean Lowry, DE, Northwestern:DL coach works out Lowry at pro day
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Eagles
» Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia:Has visit scheduled with Eagles
» Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State:Has unique experience on Eagles visit
» Joe Schobert, LB, Wisconsin:Eagles LB coach attends pro day
» Rashawn Scott, WR, Miami (Fla.):Scott spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Tajae Sharpe, WR, Massachusetts:Sharpe spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Darian Thompson, S, Boise State:Had private workout with Eagles
» Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State:Will have private workout with Eagles

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

First-round spot: 21
» Redskins' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Redskins:
» Chris Brown, WR, Notre Dame:Brown spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.):Bush spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado:Crawley spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland: Has meeting with Redskins
» Brandon Doughty, QB, Western Kentucky:Stat-tastic QB has visited with Redskins
» Josh Ferguson, RB, Illinois:Ferguson spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Keyarris Garrett, WR, Tulsa:WR coach from Redskins attends pro day
» Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State:Hackenberg visits with Redskins
» Nile Lawrence-Stample, DT, Florida State:Spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:Lawson met with Redskins at combine
» Keith Lumpkin, OT, Rutgers:Lumpkin spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville:Redskins dignitary attends pro day
» Elijah Shumate, S, Notre Dame:Shumate spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Bengals, Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI

Can Joe Burrow's Bengals repeat their previous success against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs? Will the Rams outlast the 49ers after being swept in the regular season? Gregg Rosenthal provides his picks for the AFC and NFC title games.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informs interested teams he's returning to Dallas for 2022 season

Dan Quinn's name was a hot one on the head coaching market, but he has informed prospective teams he is staying with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL community reacts to Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

Members of the NFL community and Steelers organization, both past and present, took to social media to pay their respect to Ben Roethlisberger's legacy and longevity following the news of his retirement after 18 seasons.
news

Bears to hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

The Chicago Bears are working toward hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW