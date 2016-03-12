NFC East Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC East teams leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Prospects associated with the Cowboys:
» DeMarcus Ayers, WR, Houston:Ayers invited to Cowboys' local day
» Caleb Benenoch, OT, UCLA:Cowboys among seven teams to work out Benenoch
» Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State:Bosa visits with Cowboys
» Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh:Boyd visits with Cowboys
» Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State:Brissett visits with Cowboys
» DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon:Buckner visits with Cowboys
» Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor:Coleman will work out for Cowboys
» Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State:Cook visits with Cowboys
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland: Has meeting with Cowboys | Cowboys DB coach attends pro day
» Josh Doctson, WR, TCU:Cowboys WR coach attends pro day
» Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson:Dodd visits with Cowboys
» Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama:Drake visits with Cowboys
» Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State:Cowboys bring Elliott in for visit
» Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame:Fuller visits with Cowboys
» Rico Gathers, TE, Baylor:Hoops star to reportedly work out for Cowboys
» Jared Goff, QB, Cal:Goff to work out for Dallas | QB visits team
» Jakeem Grant, WR, Texas Tech:Speedster has team visit set up with Cowboys
» Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State:Hackenberg visits with Cowboys
» Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida:Hargreaves visits with Cowboys
» Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama:Henry has met with Cowboys
» Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor: Has visit scheduled with Cowboys
» William Jackson III, CB, Houston: Has worked out for Cowboys
» Devon Johnson, RB, Marshall:RB coach from Cowboys attends pro day
» Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia:Joseph visits with Cowboys
» Deion King, LB, Norfolk State:King visits with Cowboys
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:Lawson visits with Cowboys
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Cowboys
» Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri:McGovern visits with Cowboys
» Will Monday, P, Duke:Special teams coach attends pro day
» Keanu Neal, S, Florida:Cowboys reportedly put Neal through workout
» Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Maryland:Pass rusher reportedly works out for Cowboys
» Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State:Ogbah had private workout with Cowboys
» Romeo Okwara, DE, Notre Dame:Okwara spotted with Cowboys at Shrine Game
» Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA:Perkins visits with Cowboys
» C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame:Prosise visits with Cowboys
» Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State:Cowboys host Prescott for pre-draft visit
» Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State:Ramsey visits with Cowboys
» Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville:Rankins visits with Cowboys
» Isaac Seumalo, OG, Oregon State:Seumalo visits with Cowboys
» Justin Simmons, S, Boston College:Safety to meet with Cowboys
» Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame:Cowboys OL coach attends pro day
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss:Treadwell visits Cowboys
» Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State:Wentz visits with Cowboys
NEW YORK GIANTS
Prospects associated with the Giants:
» Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State:Will visit with Giants
» Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.):Giants GM attends pro day
» Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia:Giants GM attends pro day
» Myles Jack, LB, UCLA:Jack visits with Giants
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:Lawson met with Giants at combine
» Tyler Matakevich, LB, Temple:Has private workout scheduled with Giants
» Victor Ochi, DE, Stony Brook:Giants coach attends pro day
» Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU:Had a good visit with Giants
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss:Treadwell will visit with Giants
» Wendall Williams, WR, Cumberlands:Speedy prospect got call from Giants
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Prospects associated with the Eagles:
» Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State:Eagles work out Byard
» Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford:Cajuste spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Donavon Clark, OG, Michigan State:Clark spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska:DL coach present for pro day
» Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado:Crawley spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Parker Ehinger, OG, Cincinnati:Ehinger spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State:Elliott to visit with Eagles
» Jared Goff, QB, Cal:Goff to visit with Eagles
» Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State:Eagles working out Hackenberg
» Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State:Eagles DL coach attends pro day
» Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford:Has private workout with Eagles
» Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor: Has workout scheduled with Eagles
» Deion Jones, LB, LSU:Jones has visited with Eagles
» Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State:Eagles DL coach attends at pro day
» Dean Lowry, DE, Northwestern:DL coach works out Lowry at pro day
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Eagles
» Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia:Has visit scheduled with Eagles
» Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State:Has unique experience on Eagles visit
» Joe Schobert, LB, Wisconsin:Eagles LB coach attends pro day
» Rashawn Scott, WR, Miami (Fla.):Scott spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Tajae Sharpe, WR, Massachusetts:Sharpe spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Darian Thompson, S, Boise State:Had private workout with Eagles
» Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State:Will have private workout with Eagles
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Prospects associated with the Redskins:
» Chris Brown, WR, Notre Dame:Brown spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.):Bush spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado:Crawley spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland: Has meeting with Redskins
» Brandon Doughty, QB, Western Kentucky:Stat-tastic QB has visited with Redskins
» Josh Ferguson, RB, Illinois:Ferguson spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Keyarris Garrett, WR, Tulsa:WR coach from Redskins attends pro day
» Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State:Hackenberg visits with Redskins
» Nile Lawrence-Stample, DT, Florida State:Spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:Lawson met with Redskins at combine
» Keith Lumpkin, OT, Rutgers:Lumpkin spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville:Redskins dignitary attends pro day
» Elijah Shumate, S, Notre Dame:Shumate spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game