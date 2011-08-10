Newton No. 2 QB for now, but Rivera won't name starter

No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Newton is No. 2 on the Carolina Panthers depth chart, for now at least.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera stressed that he still hasn't made up his mind who will start the team's regular-season opener, but on Tuesday's depth chart, second-year man Jimmy Clausen was the top quarterback, with Newton, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, No. 2.
Rivera told the *Shelby Star* on Tuesday that both quarterbacks could start during the preseason, which begins for Carolina on Saturday with a home game against the New York Giants.
"We want to see how each guy looks with each offensive line," Rivera said."It would be unfair to have one guy with the ones, one guy with the twos, one guy play against a one defense and the other guy play against a two defense and say one looks better. So we're most certainly going to mix and match, and we have to so it's a fair competition."
Rivera said Clausen was more consistent than Newton during Tuesday's practice.
"Cam threw some nice balls and threw some balls that were a little bit late, threw off his back foot, stuff like that," Rivera said. "Again, it's a work in progress for both of them."
Clausen started 10 games for Carolina last season, completing 52.5 percent of his passes for 1,558 yards, with three touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Panthers' third quarterback is veteran Derek Anderson.