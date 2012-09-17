 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Newton, Lynch, Spiller chalk up Week 2's best runs

Published: Sep 17, 2012 at 05:56 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

15 games are in the books for Week 2. What plays will we remember? Gregg Rosenthal brought you his five passes of the week and now Marc Sessler chooses the five runs that defined Sunday's action

The New Orleans Saints were exposed Sunday by a Carolina Panthers ground game that hit defenders from all sides. The Panthers went at the Saints with DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart, but it was quarterback Cam Newton who shifted into "Ace Boogie" mode on this 40-yard bolt down the sideline. Once again, Newton looked like a man among boys. It's not impossible to see this run taking shape, but the front of the New Orleans defense simply had no answers for Newton, who produced his best rushing day as a pro with 71 yards on 13 carries.

It was a familiar sight on Sunday when Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice blasted through the Philadelphia Eagles for this 43-yard gain. Rice has been anchoring this offense for years, but there are questions about his down-shifted role in Baltimore's no-huddle attack. When Joe Flacco is good, he's among the game's best -- when he stumbles, we're left asking why a player like Rice wasn't used at the goal line against the Eagles and carried the ball only 16 times in a game lost by a single point.

The Dallas Cowboys were a white-hot narrative after beating the New York Giants in the opener, but Tony Romo and Co. came out flat against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Once the Seahawks built an early lead, quarterback Russell Wilson leaned on Marshawn Lynch during three long drives that chewed up the clock and kept the ball out of Romo's hands. This 36-yard, third-quarter rumble by Lynch characterized Seattle's ability to wear down Rob Ryan's defense. Signature win for Pete Carroll and friends.

Rey Maualuga said the Cincinnati Bengals saw nothing special in Trent Richardson. That was before the Cleveland Browns rookie running back gave this defense all they could handle Sunday, rushing for 109 yards and barreling in for this touchdown from 32 yards out. Rey Maualuga on the play: Invisible.

We could talk about C.J. Spiller's 17-yard touchdown, but we'd rather show you this 38-yard scamper right into the belly of the Kansas City Chiefs. In a league that's developed a burning man-crush on the backfield by committee, an injury to Fred Jackson has opened up the floodgates for Spiller, whose 292 yards through two games is more than he had through 14 weeks last season. The speed, the moves, the vision -- Spiller has found a home.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.