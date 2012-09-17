Newton, Lynch, Spiller chalk up Week 2's best runs

The New Orleans Saints were exposed Sunday by a Carolina Panthers ground game that hit defenders from all sides. The Panthers went at the Saints with DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart, but it was quarterback Cam Newton who shifted into "Ace Boogie" mode on this 40-yard bolt down the sideline. Once again, Newton looked like a man among boys. It's not impossible to see this run taking shape, but the front of the New Orleans defense simply had no answers for Newton, who produced his best rushing day as a pro with 71 yards on 13 carries.