Newton, Lynch, Spiller chalk up Week 2's best runs

15 games are in the books for Week 2. What plays will we remember? Gregg Rosenthal brought you his five passes of the week and now Marc Sessler chooses the five runs that defined Sunday's action
The New Orleans Saints were exposed Sunday by a Carolina Panthers ground game that hit defenders from all sides. The Panthers went at the Saints with DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart, but it was quarterback Cam Newton who shifted into "Ace Boogie" mode on this 40-yard bolt down the sideline. Once again, Newton looked like a man among boys. It's not impossible to see this run taking shape, but the front of the New Orleans defense simply had no answers for Newton, who produced his best rushing day as a pro with 71 yards on 13 carries.
It was a familiar sight on Sunday when Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice blasted through the Philadelphia Eagles for this 43-yard gain. Rice has been anchoring this offense for years, but there are questions about his down-shifted role in Baltimore's no-huddle attack. When Joe Flacco is good, he's among the game's best -- when he stumbles, we're left asking why a player like Rice wasn't used at the goal line against the Eagles and carried the ball only 16 times in a game lost by a single point.
The Dallas Cowboys were a white-hot narrative after beating the New York Giants in the opener, but Tony Romo and Co. came out flat against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Once the Seahawks built an early lead, quarterback Russell Wilson leaned on Marshawn Lynch during three long drives that chewed up the clock and kept the ball out of Romo's hands. This 36-yard, third-quarter rumble by Lynch characterized Seattle's ability to wear down Rob Ryan's defense. Signature win for Pete Carroll and friends.
Rey Maualuga said the Cincinnati Bengals saw nothing special in Trent Richardson. That was before the Cleveland Browns rookie running back gave this defense all they could handle Sunday, rushing for 109 yards and barreling in for this touchdown from 32 yards out. Rey Maualuga on the play: Invisible.
We could talk about C.J. Spiller's 17-yard touchdown, but we'd rather show you this 38-yard scamper right into the belly of the Kansas City Chiefs. In a league that's developed a burning man-crush on the backfield by committee, an injury to Fred Jackson has opened up the floodgates for Spiller, whose 292 yards through two games is more than he had through 14 weeks last season. The speed, the moves, the vision -- Spiller has found a home.