Newsome, Ravens taking hard look at prospects' concussions

"Any kind of character things are major red flags," DeCosta said. "There is a slotting scale of things that would be major character concerns because society has changed. Some issues that would be major flags 10 or 15 years ago may not be as major of a flag now and there will be some new things that we'll look at character-wise that we really didn't have to deal with 10 or 15 years ago as much. Obviously, any sort of mental concern would be a red flag because football is a game where you have to think quickly. We'll investigate any sort of mental/learning issue with every player that we like because we feel that is critical to a guy's success or a lack of success.