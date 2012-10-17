New York Jets' win quiets Mark Sanchez vs. Tim Tebow debate

Sanchez was 11-of-18 passing for just 82 yards in Sunday's 35-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, marking the third time he failed to throw for at least 100 in his three-plus seasons. But he had two touchdowns and no turnovers, leading a Jets offense that returned to its run-first philosophy under coordinator Tony Sparano with 252 yards on the ground, including a career-high 161 by Shonn Greene.