New York Jets trainers save woman's life on plane

Team trainers are the unheralded, overlooked champions of the NFL. Like most health care professionals, we never notice them until we need them.
On the way to the NFL Scouting Combine last week to help perform medical evaluations on scores of potential draft picks, New York Jets assistant trainers Josh Koch and Dave Zuffelato helped save an elderly woman. The story was first reported Monday by the National Football Post's David Chao, a former head team doctor.
The incident occurred after the doors closed on a flight from Newark to Indianapolis.
According to reports, an elderly woman was in distress and the two trainers, along with another doctor onboard, came to her aid. They helped the woman off the plane and performed CPR for five minutes until paramedics arrived.
"We're conditioned to help people," Zuffelato told The Star-Ledger (Newark, N.J.). "When the situation arose, the doctor, Josh and I did our best to help."
We are all thankful for that condition health care professionals possess. The Jets should be proud to employ such men of action.
