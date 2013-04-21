New York Jets trade Darrelle Revis to Tampa Bay Bucs

The only holdup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' acquisition of Darrelle Revis was a physical to ensure the cornerback's surgically repaired knee was satisfactory to the team's medical staff.
Mission accomplished.
The New York Jets traded Revis to Tampa Bay on Sunday, and he then signed a six-year, $96 million contract with the Bucs, a source informed of the negotiations told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The deal averages $16 million annually, making Revis the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, but it doesn't include any guaranteed money.
Under the terms of the new contract, Revis will receive $13 million in base salary per season, according to NFL.com's Albert Breer. Revis also will be paid an annual $1.5 million roster bonus and a yearly $1.5 million workout bonus.
"I been sitting around for the last hour trying to figure out what to say to the Jet Nation & I came up with this," Revis said on Twitter. "The six years I played for the New York Jets were unbelievable. I put my body on the line everyday & did everything could to help the team win. I experienced a lot & learned a lot. The memories I had in New York I will keep dearly to my heart. I want to thank all the jets fans for making me feel welcome."
Asked by Rapoport if it took a lot of wooing or recruiting to get Revis on board in Tampa Bay, a Bucs source replied: "We didn't need to do any convincing. He's a great kid who wanted a fresh start."
In return for the three-time All-Pro, the Jets receive the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and a conditional 2014 fourth-rounder that bumps to a third-rounder if Revis is on the Bucs' roster on the third day of the 2014 league year. The Jets now are the first NFL team since the 2000 Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins with two draft picks in the first 13 selections.
Revis still will count $12 million in dead money against the Jets' 2013 salary cap, while the Bucs assume his $1 million bonus.
As Gregg Rosenthal noted earlier, the blockbuster trade is setting head coach Rex Ryan up for failure with two years left on his contract.
Bucs general manager Mark Dominik, on the other hand, comes out smelling like a rose. He surrendered just two draft picks instead of the expected three for Revis. With no guarantees included in the contract, it's essentially a year-to-year situation. The Bucs are off the hook if Revis' knee prevents him from returning to shutdown-corner status.