New York Jets trade Darrelle Revis to Tampa Bay Bucs

"I been sitting around for the last hour trying to figure out what to say to the Jet Nation & I came up with this," Revis said on Twitter. "The six years I played for the New York Jets were unbelievable. I put my body on the line everyday & did everything could to help the team win. I experienced a lot & learned a lot. The memories I had in New York I will keep dearly to my heart. I want to thank all the jets fans for making me feel welcome."