New York Jets to retire jerseys of Curtis Martin, Dennis Byrd

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Jets have announced that they will retire the jerseys of running back Curtis Martin and defensive end Dennis Byrd.
Martin will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. His No. 28 jersey will be retired during a ceremony at halftime of the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9. The NFL's fourth-leading career rusher, Martin played for New York from 1998-2006 after three seasons with New England.
Byrd's No. 90 will be retired Oct. 28 against the Miami Dolphins. It hasn't been worn since his career-ending injury in 1992, when Byrd collided with teammate Scott Mersereau against Kansas City, breaking the critical C5 vertebra in his neck. Three months later, he walked on crutches to a news conference at his hospital in Manhattan.
