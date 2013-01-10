New York Jets to interview Jerry Angelo, others, for GM

The New York Jets are scheduled to interview former Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Angelo and Pittsburgh Steelers director of football and business administration Omar Khan on Thursday, sources told New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta.
The Jets are scheduled to interview Miami Dolphins assistant GM Brian Gaine next week. Mehta reported an interest in San Diego Chargers director of player personnel Jimmy Raye, though an interview has not been scheduled.
Seattle Seahawks vice president of football administration John Idzik is supposed to interview Friday, CBS Sports reported. Montreal Alouettes general manager Jim Popp also is a name to watch, sources told Mehta.
Angelo is the biggest name of the group. He held the Bears job from 2001 to 2011 and built the 2006 team that advanced to the Super Bowl. He is the first candidate with GM experience.
Khan is known for his talent with contracts and the salary cap.