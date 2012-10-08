New York Jets to face J.J. Watt-sized problem Monday

No matter what the New York Jets plan to do with Tim Tebow on Monday night, the key to beating the Houston Texans is stopping J.J. Watt.
Watt, in just his second season, has been the NFL's most dominant defensive end through the first month of the season. His 7½ sacks led the league after Week 4 (Clay Matthews reached eight on Sunday) and helped Texans fans completely forget about the existence of Mario Williams.
Watt is one of a handful of defensive players who can dictate the flow of a game and single-handedly decide the outcome. He's quickly become the focal point of opposing offenses and will give the right side of New York's line all it can handle.
The Jets have actually provided Mark Sanchez with adequate protection this season, but right guard Brandon Moore and right tackle Austin Howard haven't faced a player of this nature.
Debate: Time for a QB change?
Which starting quarterback most needs to hit the bench? Our analysts debate, with Russell Wilson's name coming up. More ...
ProFootballFocus awarded Watt a +28.7 grade, twice as high as Calais Campbell, their second-ranked 3-4 end. Watt's compiled 17 combined sacks, hits and hurries in just four games. New York can tease us with Tebow, or roll with the vanilla scheme we've become familiar with during their 2-2 start. This one comes down to putting a body on Houston's walking terror.
If this contest wanders out of control early, Watt will be the reason.