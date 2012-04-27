New York Jets take Stephen Hill in second round of NFL Draft

The New York Jets have traded draft picks with the Seattle Seahawks, moving up four spots to take Georgia Tech wide receiver Stephen Hill at No. 43 overall.
The Jets have also given up their fifth-round pick and a seventh-rounder Friday to bring in Hill, who could immediately step in as a starter opposite Santonio Holmes. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Hill will give quarterback Mark Sanchez a speedy target who can get down the field. He had 28 catches for 820 yards - averaging more than 29 yards a catch - and five touchdowns last season for the Yellow Jackets.
Hill fills one of New York's biggest needs coming into the draft.
New York took North Carolina defensive end Quinton Coples with their first-round pick at No. 16 overall.
