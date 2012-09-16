Around the League

Presented By

New York Jets' struggles highlight late Sunday action

Published: Sep 16, 2012 at 01:34 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense was missing Troy Polamalu and James Harrison. The New York Jets' offense was riding high after a huge Week 1 performance. Yet Heinz Field continued to be Rex Ryan's personal house of horrors.

Here's what else we learned during Sunday's late games:

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, New York Jets 10

-- Dan Hanzus

St. Louis Rams 31, Washington Redskins 28

»Rams coach Jeff Fisher made a commitment to Sam Bradford this offseason, and the third-year pro looks more comfortable than ever. This offense is a solid fit for Bradford, who threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns -- including 15 completions to Danny Amendola, who tied Flipper Anderson and Isaac Bruce for a Rams record.

» Credit to Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, who continues to borrow from Baylor's offense to furnish rookie Robert Griffin III opportunities to make smart decisions. We saw RG3 confidently choose the run over the pass -- for 82 yards on the ground -- when it made sense and when the Rams had little chance to stop him.

» The surprise of the game was Rams running back Daryl Richardson, a seventh-round draft pick who took over for Steven Jackson in the third quarter and piled up 83 yards on the ground and another 19 through the air. Look for this to be the story of the week in St. Louis as Fisher navigates the future of his backfield.

»Rams rookie cornerback Janoris Jenkins turned heads with a violent hit on Fred Davis, who attempted to pull in a pass from RG3. The Redskins tight end didn't have possession of the ball, but no flag was thrown. Shanahan was livid.

»Dumbest play of the game and probably the day: Redskins wide receiver Josh Morgan launching the ball at Rams cornerback Cortland Finnegan inside the two-minute warning, turning a potentially game-tying field goal into a St. Louis victory.

-- Marc Sessler

Seattle Seahawks 27, Dallas Cowboys 7

» The Seahawks scored 10 points in the first quarter off special teams, with a fumble recovery on the Cowboys' opening kickoff and a blocked punt. It was that kind of day for Dallas.

»Cowboys tight end Jason Witten dropped a few passes and had a miscommunication with Tony Romo. Witten doesn't seem back up to speed after missing most of the preseason.

»Seahawks rookie quarterback Russell Wilson had just five incompletions in 20 throws. He kept the chains moving in the second half and made some nice decisions on third downs to keep drives alive.

» The Cowboys moved the ball in the first half, but they were absolutely steamrolled after that. Led by Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks put together three clock-killing drives after halftime. The Cowboys had just 34 yards of offense after halftime until the final few meaningless seconds.

» The Seahawks remain one of the best run-stopping teams in football. They made DeMarco Murray look ordinary.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

San Diego Chargers 38, Tennessee Titans 10

»Norv Turner finally has one of his Chargers teams out of the gate fast. This is exactly what he needed to avoid the inevitable "hot seat" talk in San Diego.

» Perhaps Tennessee's Week 1 loss said more about the Titans than the New England Patriots. Tennessee's defense has looked especially disappointing in both games. The unit can't stop the run and keep getting blown off the ball.

»Chargers tight end Dante Rosario had three touchdown catches out of four total grabs. No, he's not going to Wally Pipp Antonio Gates out of a job.

»Chris Johnson's nightmare start to the season continued with eight carries for 17 yards. Jake Locker, who completed only half of his passes, led the Titans in rushing with 21 yards.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW