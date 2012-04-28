New York Jets' Stephen Hill likes comparisons to Megatron

The New York Jets' speedy second-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech modeled his game after Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, also a former Yellow Jackets star, but agreed Saturday with comparisons to Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
If Hill could go old school: "Jerry Rice."
"It's really good to be compared to a great athlete, but other than that, I'm trying to make my own name, so I'm at the Jets, he's at the Lions," Hill said about Johnson at an introductory news conference, according to the Jets' official website.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Hill is expected to step into a starting role opposite Santonio Holmes. Hill said he worked out during the last few months in Bradenton, Fla., with a number of quarterbacks, including fellow draft picks Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, and former Jets star Vinny Testaverde.
"They're expecting a lot of things out of me, and I'm here Day 1 to come out here and just play and gradually get myself to being a great player," Hill said.
Hill had just 49 career catches in three seasons at Georgia Tech as a result of the school's option offense, but he was able to keep a positive outlook.
"Honestly, I didn't think about how it would affect my NFL chances because Demaryius Thomas came out of the same offense," he said. "It was a little frustrating because as a receiver, you're greedy and you want the ball, but the type of guy I am, I just like to win."
