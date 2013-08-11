New York Jets sign running back Kahlil Bell

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Jets have released running back John Griffin with an injury, and signed running back Kahlil Bell and wide receiver Rahsaan Vaughn.
Griffin broke his left leg in the team's 26-17 loss to Detroit on Friday night, when he was taken down on a horse-collar tackle by Travis Lewis. Griffin was trying to win a spot in the Jets' thin backfield.
Bell played in three games for the Jets last season, catching one pass for 2 yards and also losing a fumble. He was waived in December by New York before being signed by Chicago, where he played his first three NFL seasons.
Vaughn was an undrafted free agent who played two years at the University of Oregon after two seasons at the College of San Mateo.
