New York Jets sign rookie tight end Jace Amaro

A lot of folks expected the New York Jets to bolster their wide receiving corps early in the 2014 NFL Draft. Instead, they found Geno Smith and Michael Vick a weapon at tight end.
The team announced Friday that second-round pick Jace Amaro, the No. 49 overall pick in the draft, signed on the dotted line with the Jets before their rookie minicamp this weekend. Gang Green also signed fourth-round rookie wide receiver Shaq Evans.
Amaro has the clearer path to playing time right away.
"It's like (offensive coordinator) Marty (Mornhinweg) thinks we've got a new toy and we're trying to feature him," Ryan said Friday, per the New York Daily News.
It's not like Amaro is giving up much size to defenders.
