New York Jets sign Lex Hilliard, waive Patrick Turner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have signed fullback Lex Hilliard and waived wide receiver Patrick Turner.
Hilliard was a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and played under current Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano when he was Miami's head coach. The signing Tuesday gives the Jets depth at fullback with John Conner possibly unavailable Monday night against Houston because of a hamstring injury.
Hilliard has rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in 48 NFL games. He spent the summer with Minnesota before being cut, and signed with New England in September but was waived two weeks later.
New York also signed wide receiver Jordan White to the practice squad and released cornerback Donnie Fletcher from the practice squad.
