New York Jets show their support for Colts coach Chuck Pagano

While other teams give into the temptations of meaningless chatter before their Sunday showdowns, it's nice to see a squad temporarily pushing football aside to send a message of support.
Members of the New York Jets took a timeout from their preparations for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts to show their support for Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who has been away from his team since being diagnosed with leukemia last month.
According to ESPN New York's Jane McManus, Jets linebacker Bart Scott, head coach Rex Ryan, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and several other team members texted Pagano a photo of themselves wearing t-shirts they made in support of the hospitalized coach. Their New York-themed CHUCKSTRONG message was particularly meaningful for Scott, Ryan and Pettine, since they worked alongside Pagano while he was a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.
"It's just like a friend being hurt: You send them things to make the time go by," Scott told ESPN New York. "A game is a game, but this is real life."
Of course, the Jets aren't the only ones who can show their support for Pagano. The Colts' CHUCKSTRONG campaign is selling t-shirts with all proceeds directed toward leukemia research at the IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis.