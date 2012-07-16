New York Jets' Santonio Holmes: Two-QB system won't work

NEW YORK -- One team, two quarterbacks. Santonio Holmes believes that's a no-go.

The New York Jets wide receiver told NFL Network on Monday night that he doubts an NFL team can succeed by using a two-quarterback system, despite the fact Gang Green plans to use both starter Mark Sanchez and backup Tim Tebow during games this season.

"No, I don't think so," Holmes said. "You have to allow one quarterback to get into the rhythm of the game. It starts from the preparation in practice, knowing the first couple of plays that he's going to take these reps. It's getting a feel for coming onto the field with the crowd awaiting you. It's the making the mistakes early in the game to finishing the games at the end. You don't just change a guy out just because he has a few mistakes early in a game."

Muscling up

Mark Sanchez is impressed by Tim Tebow -- well at least his muscles. The starting QB called his backup the "The Incredible Hulk." More ...

"I think coming into this season that we have a lot to expect from Sanchez."

The Jets have insisted that Sanchez is the undisputed starter and will take the bulk of the snaps, but Tebow will be heavily involved in the offense. While it might not necessarily be a two-quarterback attack, Jets coach Rex Ryan has speculated that Tebow could be in for as many as 20 snaps, depending on the game plan. That means Sanchez could come off the field for some of those plays.

Regardless, Holmes believes Tebow's role will be defined and not disrupt the rhythm of Sanchez or the rest of new coordinator Tony Sparano's offense.

"Tebow's going to have plays where he comes in and plays," Holmes said. "Whether he plays at quarterback, Sanchez is on the field or off the field, those are the plays that Coach has designed for Tebow to run that week. I'm pretty sure he's going to get them done and he's going to do his job just as well as any other quarterback would when they get an opportunity to get on the field."

Holmes participated in Sanchez's "Jets West" camp in Southern California last week and said it was a "wonderful" opportunity for the offensive players to bond.

"Tebow looked pretty good, he was on target," Holmes said. "Sanchez has done everything that he can do to keep his starting spot. I'm thinking that he's going to be our guy this season. I'm not saying that with any bit of less confidence than the way I feel about him coming into this season. He's going to be our guy that we depended on for the past couple of years, and he's going to get the job done this year."

Holmes and Sanchez were in the middle of locker-room tension that helped derail the Jets' 2011 season -- capped by Holmes being benched in the season finale at Miami after arguing in the huddle.

Former Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson recently said on "The Rich Eisen Podcast" that Holmes could be a problem again if he's not getting his catches, but he hopes the receiver learned from what went on last season.

"When you have a playmaker on the field that wants to help his team as much as myself and L.T. does, you have to find a way to get them the ball," Holmes said. "You have to find a way to allow these guys to be great teammates and by fulfilling those needs is one way of allowing a guy to be a great teammate."

