New York Jets rookie Calvin Pryor battling concussion

A pair of Jets rookies are battling injuries as New York mines its way through the early days of training camp.
Coach Rex Ryan confirmed Sunday that hard-hitting safety Calvin Pryor is dealing with a concussion after sustaining a head injury during Saturday's session, per NFL Media's Kimberly Jones. The team's first-round pick now finds himself mired in the league's concussion protocol.
"As a coach, it's out of your hands," Ryan said after Pryor was AWOL for Sunday's gathering. "... You lean on the experts."
Jones also reported that rookie tight end Jace Amaro left the field Sunday with a "nagging" right knee injury suffered by the second-rounder while making an on-field cut. A Jets trainer told Jones that Amaro should be "fine" in time for Tuesday's practice.
Ryan told reporters that he subsequently delivered a heat-seeking message to the team about avoiding "overzealous" and unnecessary hits during camp, a word he directed specifically at the team's younger players.
Pryor and Amaro each loom as critical new pieces for a Jets team looking to improve on last year's 8-8 campaign. Around The League will keep an eye on the health of both New York newbies.
