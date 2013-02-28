New York Jets reportedly work out David Garrard

The New York Jets have been tied to practically every breathing quarterback potentially available this offseason, so a report from the New York Daily News on Thursday does not come as a surprise.
Manish Mehta reported David Garrard recently worked out for the team. Last with the Miami Dolphins in training camp last year, Garrard is trying to resurrect a career stalled by back problems. In a free-agent market bereft of quality options, someone figures to give Garrard a job.
The Jets have also been tied to Brady Quinn and Garrard's former teammate Matt Moore as potential players who could compete with Mark Sanchez for a starting job. (Tim Tebow is expected to be released shortly.) Matt Flynn is another name that makes some sense in Gang Green.