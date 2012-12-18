New York Jets reportedly to make quarterback switch

Monday night's horror show has left the New York Jets with no choice but to take a long look in the mirror and re-examine their existence. Starting with the quarterback position.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News tweeted Tuesday that coach Rex Ryan is likely to make a switch under center in time for Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers. Mehta didn't source his report, but later cited a "prominent member" of the organization as saying there's "no way" starter Mark Sanchez should start against San Diego. Operative word here: Should.
The Jets are long overdue on spelling Sanchez, who threw four devastating interceptions and lost a game-ending fumble in Monday night's 14-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Sanchez almost single-handedly pulled the plug on New York's slim playoff hopes. Ryan kept quiet about any potential changes after the game, but carried the look of a broken man.
It's not a stretch to suggest Sanchez has played his final snap as a member of the Jets. It's turned that ugly in Florham Park.
Yes, the Jets are in a pickle after furnishing Sanchez with a fat contract extension, but depending on what additional changes are made in the offseason, that might not matter to the powers that be. This team desperately requires a new approach at the quarterback position, and the re-imagining of this organization might not end there.