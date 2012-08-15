New York Jets players see breakout for Mark Sanchez

The New York Jets linebacker likes what he's seen from his teammate this summer. Scott believes expectations are in place for Sanchez to become a top-10 quarterback in the NFL.
"I think everybody has seen a difference in how he walks, how he handles it if he throws a bad ball, how he carries himself," Scott said, via The Associated Press. "Mark's always been a guy that you can see his emotions and how he's feeling about himself by his facial expressions. I think now he carries himself upright and he sticks that chest out like a peacock.
"I think that really shows confidence. But it also helps and inspires his players because they respond because he's their leader, and they're going to go as he goes."
A woeful final three games last season obscured what was shaping up as Sanchez's best season in 2011. Through 13 games, Sanchez had 21 touchdowns passing, five TDs rushing and just 11 interceptions.
Seven interceptions in his final three games -- all losses -- defined his season as a failure.
"The quarterback needs to take us there, and we're counting on Mark to do that," cornerback Darrelle Revis said. "Everybody has to do their job, but if we lose, it falls on Mark. If we win, it falls on Mark. The biggest thing is, we're very confident in Mark and we know he can lead us. He's done it in the past, and we're counting on him."
The pressure is on Sanchez. But then again, hasn't it always been?