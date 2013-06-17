Around the League

Presented By

New York Jets plan to be less conservative, blitz more

Published: Jun 17, 2013 at 03:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Rex Ryan never exactly gave up control of the New York Jets' defense over the last two seasons. But there's no denying that former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine had a larger role in calling the defensive plays the last two seasons, and the play-calling was more conservative.

The numbers back it up. ESPNNewYork.com notes that the Jets were first in "blitz percentage" in 2009, and third in 2010. They fell out of the top 10 the last two seasons after Pettine became heavily involved in the play-calling. Look for that trend to reverse this season.

"We're going to do a lot of blitzing and getting after people," linebacker David Harris told Rich Cimini on Sunday. "There should be a different brand of football than you were used to seeing the last couple of years. ... (Last year) we played more coverage. It wasn't like '09, that's obvious. That's all I'll say about that."

Pettine mysteriously disappeared from the Jets like a Sopranos character after last season. No one said he was whacked, but it's clear enough that Ryan wanted him to move on. (Pettine took a lateral move to the Buffalo Bills.)

Much of the Jets' conservative nature the last two seasons was personnel-based, as the team's front seven often was too old and slow to truly pressure. The Jets should be in better shape to be creative now with Muhammad Wilkerson, Quinton Coples, Sheldon Richardson and Demario Davis all adding young legs to the starting lineup.

Harrison: AFC summer subplots

Summer is upon us, but there's still plenty to ponder. Elliot Harrison provides a burning question for each AFC team. **More ...**

The offense might be a mess, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Jets' defense was a top unit again this season, even without Darrelle Revis. Ryan has proven he can coach up defense. Just ask him.

If this is going to be Ryan's swan song with the Jets, look for him to go out swinging.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.