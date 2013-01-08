New York Jets lack easy answers in staff rebuild

Let's face it: This job cannot be attractive to an in-demand candidate. Quarterback Mark Sanchez is tied to the team for another year. There is a serious dearth of playmakers on offense. The team lacks salary-cap freedom to make noise in free agency. Add that to the fact Ryan likely will be coaching for his job under whoever the new general manager is, creating a reality where Ryan is canned next year and a new coach insists on importing his own guy to run the offense.