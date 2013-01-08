Around the League

Presented By

New York Jets lack easy answers in staff rebuild

Published: Jan 08, 2013 at 07:31 AM

Because the New York Jets leak worse than a Newark sewer, it's only a matter of time before we find out why defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is in such a rush to get out of Florham Park.

What we do know is that Pettine won't be back next year -- Ryan confirmed that Tuesday. If Pettine joins an AFC East rival (he's interviewing with the Buffalo Bills), Pettine might as well take out an ad in Newsday that reads, "YES, IT WAS PERSONAL."

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Tuesday the Jets are poised to promote defensive backs coach Dennis Thurman to replace Pettine, according to a team source. Thurman has been a loyal foot soldier for Ryan since 2009, and the pair have history going back to their time together with the Baltimore Ravens.

Rank's 11 Sleepers for 2013

adam-rank-headshot-2012

Adam Rank takes his first look ahead to find some sleeper draft value for the 2013 fantasy football season. More ...

Thurman might or might not be up to the task, but his ascension at least comes with a sense of order in the house. Things are far more complicated on the other side of the ball following the firing of offensive coordinator Tony Sparano.

Let's face it: This job cannot be attractive to an in-demand candidate. Quarterback Mark Sanchez is tied to the team for another year. There is a serious dearth of playmakers on offense. The team lacks salary-cap freedom to make noise in free agency. Add that to the fact Ryan likely will be coaching for his job under whoever the new general manager is, creating a reality where Ryan is canned next year and a new coach insists on importing his own guy to run the offense.

If you're Norv Turner or Cam Cameron, do you want any part of that? Didn't think so.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW