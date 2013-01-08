New York Jets lack easy answers in staff rebuild

Because the New York Jets leak worse than a Newark sewer, it's only a matter of time before we find out why defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is in such a rush to get out of Florham Park.
What we do know is that Pettine won't be back next year -- Ryan confirmed that Tuesday. If Pettine joins an AFC East rival (he's interviewing with the Buffalo Bills), Pettine might as well take out an ad in Newsday that reads, "YES, IT WAS PERSONAL."
NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Tuesday the Jets are poised to promote defensive backs coach Dennis Thurman to replace Pettine, according to a team source. Thurman has been a loyal foot soldier for Ryan since 2009, and the pair have history going back to their time together with the Baltimore Ravens.
Thurman might or might not be up to the task, but his ascension at least comes with a sense of order in the house. Things are far more complicated on the other side of the ball following the firing of offensive coordinator Tony Sparano.
Let's face it: This job cannot be attractive to an in-demand candidate. Quarterback Mark Sanchez is tied to the team for another year. There is a serious dearth of playmakers on offense. The team lacks salary-cap freedom to make noise in free agency. Add that to the fact Ryan likely will be coaching for his job under whoever the new general manager is, creating a reality where Ryan is canned next year and a new coach insists on importing his own guy to run the offense.
If you're Norv Turner or Cam Cameron, do you want any part of that? Didn't think so.