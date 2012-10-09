New York Jets' Kenrick Ellis, Nick Mangold injured

Onside kick? Fake punt? Gadget plays? The Jets will try anything -- except starting Tim Tebow, Kim Jones writes. **More ...**
Nose tackle Kenrick Ellis suffered an medial collateral ligament sprain in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Houston Texans and could miss two games, ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini reported. An already struggling run defense has now lost a 346-pound presence in the middle. The unit was already without the team's best player in cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Things could have been worse, though. Early concerns were that Ellis had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
So, there's that.
Center Nick Mangold also injured his ankle during the third quarter. He only missed two plays but will have an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury. Mangold suffered a high-ankle sprain last season and missed costly two games for the Jets.