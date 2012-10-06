New York Jets hotly pursued Matt Schaub in 2006

Mangini and general manager Mike Tannenbaum were offering defensive end John Abraham to Atlanta straight-up for Schaub, whose two starts behind Michael Vick had enticed the Jets. The talks for Schaub fell apart, but the Jets ended up shipping Abraham to Atlanta for the 29th pick in the 2006 draft. Mangini and Co. used that to select center Nick Mangold, but only after trying to trade the pick to the San Diego Chargers for running back Michael Turner.