New York Jets have GM John Idzik, but issues remain

Published: Jan 18, 2013 at 12:04 PM

The New York Jets brought some much-needed stability to their operation Friday with the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks executive John Idzik as general manager.

The team's announcement concluded a much-scrutinized search that stretched 19 days and included 10 candidates. It was supposedly the job no one wanted. Even if that didn't make much sense.

So are the Jets now on a clear path from the big top to the penthouse? Not quite. Idzik inherits a mess in Florham Park. A salvageable mess ... but a mess nonetheless. Some takeaways:

1) It was important the Jets wrapped this search up. Senior Bowl week is coming up, and having Idzik in place puts the Jets on even footing as they begin draft preparation. If there was ever a draft the Jets needed to hit on, this is it.

2) One odd/troubling footnote of the GM search comes by way of ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini, who spoke to three GM candidates who found the Jets' interview process unusual because no "football people" were in the room during the initial meeting. Candidates met with executive head hunter Jed Hughes, owner Woody Johnson, Johnson's attorney, and team president Neil Glat.

"It was strange, to say the least," one candidate said. "Let's just say there wasn't a lot of X's and O's talk."

Hmmmmm ...

3) The Jets were unable to land the personnel expert they hoped for. Idzik has some experience on the football end, but his back story is more in line with erstwhile GM Mike Tannenbaum. It doesn't make Idzik a bad choice, but it separates him from the other GM hires this month.

That said, one person connected to Idzik told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that Idzik's football IQ is far better than he's being given credit for. "He builds things," the source said. "This is a great day for the Jets."

4) Where does Rex Ryan fit in here? He didn't have much of a role in the GM search, which perhaps makes sense. Would you be asked to hire your own boss? Then again, it's an awkward initial marriage for Ryan and Idzik, who will inevitably go through some growing pains as they get to know each other. Call them the "Perfect Strangers" of the NFL. Who's Balke?

5) Idzik deserves patience. The Jets have some ugly locked-in salaries on their cap and a head coach he didn't pick. Idzik, like Tannenbaum, has final say on personnel, but he deserves enough time to re-shape this roster and formulate an opinion on Ryan.

6) Idzik's arrival could actually increase the chances the Jets get a deal done with Darrelle Revis. Revis and his representatives had a difficult relationship with Tannenbaum dating back to the summer of 2010, when Revis was involved in an extended holdout. Idzik is a reset button in negotiations toward a longterm pact.

7) If the Jets are still dangling that "housing allowance," I call dibs.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

