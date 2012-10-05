New York Jets facing barren landscape at wide receiver

The Revis injury sunk a knife into the heart of this team. Losing Holmes isn't as dire, but it's close, because he was New York's only play maker on offense. The chemistry between Holmes and quarterback Mark Sanchez has been hot/cold all along, but there's virtually no history between Sanchez and the cast of remaining wideouts. We saw the upshot in last Sunday's 34-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.