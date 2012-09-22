New York Jets' Dustin Keller (hamstring) out vs. Miami Dolphins

Dustin Keller will miss his second consecutive game Sunday when the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins, according to the team.
Keller, who has been battling a hamstring injury suffered during the preseason, will not make the trip to Miami.
The Star-Ledger reported that fullback John Conner will also miss the Dolphins game, due to a lingering knee injury. The report said Conner will be replaced by tight end Konrad Reuland, who has been learning the fullback position all week. But an increased role for Tim Tebow, in Wildcat plays or as a fullback, would seem to be a strong possibility as well.