New York Jets defense's turnover has no end in sight

Parting ways with everyone from LaRon Landry to Sione Pouha -- and with Darrelle Revis one foot out the door -- it's anyone's guess what this lineup will look like come September. Does Antonio Garay do anything for you?
The Jets agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the former San Diego Chargers defensive tackle on Friday, according to multiple reports. ESPN first noted the move for Garay, an attempt by the Jets to shore up the middle of their line after Pouha was released earlier in the week and Mike DeVito signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Garay -- who spent time on the Jets' practice squad in 2009 -- struggled last season to make an impact in San Diego, playing in just eight games and looking suspect against the run. Garay likely will split time with Kenrick Ellis, who has made just four starts since being drafted by the Jets in 2011.
The Jets -- low on funds -- haven't been competitive on the open market and find themselves stuck signing over-the-hill veterans while productive players like tight end Dustin Keller vanish stage left. A long-suffering fan base hopes the master plan includes more than low-level signings that figure to be nothing more than patches over gaping holes.